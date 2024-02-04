Mailman Didn’t Deliver Customer’s Package But Post Office Was Unhelpful, So She Caught The Mailman And Got Undeniable Proof
by Ryan McCarthy
Getting mail delivered is never as easy as it should be.
Even now, as I write this, I know a package of mine has been delivered to the apartment building next to me, and without a key, all I can do is look through the window at it laying pathetically on the floor.
But my post office problems pale in comparison to this user, who went to Reddit after her local postman refused to try and deliver any of her packages, forcing her to pick each and every one up from the post office!
Check out her revenge for yourself!
Post office said I couldn’t file a complaint about the mailman not trying to deliver my packages because I had no proof, so I got proof…
For context: in my country, if your package gets a sent through the national post service, it takes 200 years and they never actually deliver it.
I don’t know how it is in other countries, but here they are supposed to ring the doorbell if the package doesn’t fit the mailbox and if you don’t answer they leave a notice and you have to go and pick it up all the way at the post office.
The problem is that my mailman doesn’t even try to deliver them, he just leaves the notice without even ringing the doorbell and leaves.
I’ve had to pick up nearly every package I’ve ordered because of that.
But one day during the pandemic she decided she had had enough…
I was obviously home because of the pandemic, suddenly I received a call that immediately hung up, it was so fast that my phone didn’t even ring, just showed up as a missed call.
No doorbell, nothing. I suspected it was the mailman and ran to the door only to find him inside the truck, looking straight at me before driving off.
The post office turned out to be no help at all.
Well, I was pissed and called the post office to file a complaint.
I explained the situation and the lady told me that I couldn’t file a complaint because they are only instructed to ring the doorbell and calling is optional and I couldn’t prove that he didn’t ring it.
But this wouldn’t be the last time she used the national post service.
At first I just avoided using them again at all costs, but the other day I ordered something and chose a delivery company from the ones listed on the website.
Apparently that company hires the national post service to deliver for them here.
And this time she was ready!
I basically stalked the tracking info for days (it was about 2 weeks late lol) until one day late at night it said it had arrived my country.
The next day, when I woke up at 7 am, it said “Out for delivery”.
I quickly grabbed something to eat, got in my car and parked right outside my house.
Then I waited…and waited…and waited…6 hours in total until I finally see the post truck pulling over.
The moment of truth had finally arrived…
I grabbed my phone to record and watched as the mailman opened the door already with the notice in hand, slid it inside my mailbox and turned around.
I got out of the car and said “Excuse me, what are you doing?”
He didn’t even look at me and said, “Just delivering packages, miss”.
Then I stood there as that jerk grabbed his phone to call me and quickly hung up.
I smiled as I took my phone out of my pocket and sarcastically stated “Oh bummer, you didn’t even give time to reach for the phone!”
Gotcha! The postman was currently feeling his stomach drop down beneath the ground!
He literally turned white lol, couldn’t even speak, I continued “Now can you give me my package please?”
He quickly opened the truck, almost tripped and took out my package “See, wasn’t that easier than your whole scheme?”
He finally manages to say “Sorry miss”. I turned around and left.
But her revenge didn’t stop at catching him red-handed!
He probably thought he got lucky I didn’t say anything else, but little did he know that I sent the video to the post office via email attached to my complaint.
Well…let’s just say I have a new mailman, this one tries to leave 1 second after ringing the doorbell, but at least he rings.
And to think, this all could have been avoided if he had just done his job!
Reddit flocked to the comments to share their own misadventures with the post office.
This user even said that once she arrived back home before her postcards did!
But other people pointed out that this behavior is probably a result of high demands placed on workers.
This Australian user even said once a postman threw his package so hard it damaged his door!
And finally this user proposed that maybe the deterioration occurs because they have more deliveries than physically possible for one day.
A doorbell camera is starting to look better and better!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · customer, government, malicious compliance, picture, post office, reddit, top