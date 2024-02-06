Boyfriend Sets Up High Security Home Network, But Her Girlfriend’s Friend Accuses Him Of Spying On Them

Technology can be intimidating for some people.

For this man, it’s simply something to control.

He took to Reddit to share his story.

My girlfriend and I (both 28) live together. I manage the network in our house as I am more tech savvy and work as a network engineer. I also pay the internet bill.

He’s built a digital fortress at home…

I have made our home network very secure and this makes it a little more complicated to use. But it has not been a problem as I configure our devices.

This requires every device using the Web to have some custom certificates installed on them.

His girlfriend’s friend was not willing to install the required piece in order to browse the internet.

My gf’s friend came over and asked for access to the Internet which my gf provided but them sites wouldn’t load due to the missing certificate. My gf offered to show her how to install it but she refused.

Gf’s friend is a software engineer who thinks she knows it all and scared my gf by telling her that I setup the network to spy and track everyone.

Now the girlfriend is afraid because of her friend’s response.

My girlfriend is now scared to use the Internet so I called her friend and told her she needs to tell her she was making stuff up. She called me an ******* and refused to do so. AITA here?

Despite what the writer was hoping for, readers of this story were not on board with him.

One person was not happy with his reaction to the friend’s callout.

Another reader had a whole list of reasons why the writer’s story doesn’t add up.

And this person just straight up called the writer out on his crap.

If I were the writer, I’d take the L and make a guest network.

