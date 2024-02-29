Pregnant Couple Asks Neighbors To Reschedule A Noisy Home Renovation, But They Refuse To Bend To Their Request
by Ryan McCarthy
Having a newborn in the house is never easy, no matter the extenuating circumstances.
Changing diapers, watching them like a hawk, and of course, the complete and utter sleep deprivation.
Getting a little one to sleep is already hard enough, but unfortunately for this user’s neighbors, they had to deal with a whole home renovation project next door in their newborn’s first months.
But when OP’s neighbors came to them and asked them to wait a couple months to start their renovation, she went to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong for refusing.
Was she in the wrong? Decide for yourself!
AITA for not delaying our rebuild for our pregnant neighbors?
We are planning on doing a major rebuild on our old row house and finalized everything around 2 weeks ago, we are excited as it has taken us nearly 1.5 years to get here.
We texted our neighbors this weekend to let them know construction would start at the end of the month for approximately 3-4 months.
We are not extremely close with the neighbors but always pleasant.
But OP’s long-awaited home project ended up coming at a terrible time for one of their neighbors!
One neighbor came by to talk to us after we sent the text and expressed disappointed in the timing because his girlfriend is pregnant and due next week.
We ourselves were never told of her pregnancy until December and that she was due sometime in February.
He also asked about our rebuild on his own and my partner mentioned it might happen sometime in April which was our original start date.
We told him how sorry we were for the timing but obviously it wasn’t intentional.
And when their neighbor asked for a meeting to “talk it out”, the pregnancy hormone fueled nightmare scenario went from bad to worse.
Needless to say the meeting was not ideal. The girlfriend cried the entire time while apologizing for crying and hormones.
She said she has not cried as much as she has in the past 24 hours as she has in the past 2 years.
She’s worried how this will affect the baby because she’s stressed now.
She couldn’t believe that we just sent them a text message with only a month in advance and that we should have talked to them in person as this was the first she was hearing about this.
Did we even put ourselves in their shoes? They have nowhere else to go.
So their neighbors once again asked them to delay the construction…
They are concerned with how this affects their own sleep because the baby will be up at night they need to sleep during the day and they won’t be able to with construction.
If we did the rebuild 3 months later then it would at least be summer and they could go outside to escape the noise.
They also kept repeating what if we just say “No this can’t happen”.
And while OP and her husband were sympathetic to their situation, the plans had already been set, and there was no going back now!
We obviously feel for them as new parents expecting a baby and we all live in old row houses so I get how noisy and disruptive it will be.
We told them we would get them a build schedule so they could see what days would be noisiest.
They want us to ask the contractor if their can be quiet hours from 12-3. I don’t think that is realistic and don’t know what else we could do to amend the situation.
Yikes! It’s hard not to feel for their neighbors, but this a classic example of the universe laughing when people plan!
Obviously the situation isn’t ideal, but its not like OP and her husband can cancel plans that involve a large number of people being hired for their services.
Even though it was tough, Reddit sided with OP, saying that baby was going to make enough noise by itself for the neighbors to worry about.
This user suggested the neighbors use some sort of white noise to help them sleep, even though the repairs are during the day.
And this parent said their baby could sleep through a rocket launch if they needed to!
Many people complained about pregnant people thinking they were the center of the universe.
And finally this user laughed at the neighbors thinking their baby would be on ANY type of sleep schedule!
These people really need to wake up to reality… because they’re gonna be losing a lot of sleep soon!
