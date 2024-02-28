Sephora Customer Shares The Wild Experience She Had With A 10-Year-Old At The Store Who Hit Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s another one, folks…
I’m talking about a story from someone who complained about young kids acting like lunatics in public while their parents do a whole lot of nothing or are totally absent.
This time it comes to us from a woman named Kat who posted a video on TikTok and talked about a bad experience she had at a Sephora store.
She said, “I had so much beef with a 10-year-old at Sephora today.”
Kat said that a girl about 11 or 12-years old tried to cut in front of her in a long line to check out but Kat refused.
She said the young girl later walked by her and hit her with a bag on purpose.
Kat explained, “I turn around and I’m like what the ****? And she’s like ‘Oh I’m so sorry.’ I was like ‘You can at least say excuse me.’ And she [said] ‘Well I tried to, but apparently you’re deaf.’”
The girl got back in line behind her and continued to crowd her.
Kat added, “I turned back around trying to not punch this 10-year-old but I kept my cool. I got out of line paid for my stuff and left.”
Take a look at her video.
Here’s how people responded.
One viewer summed it up perfectly.
This individual said Sephora has gone downhill.
And this TikTokker asked a good question…
Keep an eye on those kids!
I’m talking to you, moms and dads!
