Server Waits On A Nightmare Table, But What They Decided To Tip Her Was The Real Insult
by Ryan McCarthy
Let me tell you, I used to work as a waiter, and even after 5 years it was always a toss up to know if people we’re gonna tip you well.
They could have the biggest smile on their face, thank you a million times for a great meal, and then still leave you two nickels in the checkbook!
On the other hand, even after only working for a month, you always knew the people who were going to tip you terribly, no matter how great their meal was.
Well I’m sure TikTok user @callme.tyler’s server spidey-senses were tingling when a family sat down during a rush and had her running all over the restaurant, only to leave her a dollar!
Check it out!
Tyler starts her video by saying regardless of who you are or what restaurant you work at, the table she had just dealt with was sure to ruin any server’s day!
The table in question was comprised of 2 parents and their 2 children, and these were the type of children that are single-handedly responsible for raising restaurant worker’s blood pressure.
Unfortunately for Tyler’s other table sat right next to the family, these parents were letting their children literally run wild through the restaurant while they threw food all over the place.
I can literally only imagine what the underside of that table looked like when they got up, that was always the real warzone when I was a server.
Apart from how they let their kids behave, Tyler said there was something even weirder about the parents: their thirst!
She said the parents were finishing their drinks, Sweet Tea, faster than she could refill them, with the couple going through six sweet teas EACH before their meal was over.
Its people like this that would make me want to just the bring the pitcher to their table and let them keep it for the meal, but it sounds like this family would have even needed a refill for that!
But their behavior only became more frustrating when it was time for them to get the check.
Tyler had dropped off the family’s bill, and was checking in on the table next to them when the Father began waving the checkbook in her face as she was in the middle of talking to her other table!
She was understandably mortified, and her other table clearly felt for her as she took the checkbook, which contained a 100 dollar bill to cover their $86 meal.
While usually this would be somewhere around an average tip, the Father quickly asked her for their change, the latest in a series of increasingly red flags!
Well just as soon as Tyler had given them their change, they had gotten out of there faster than a speeding bullet!
Of course they had failed to clean even a bit of the mess their brat had left, including the drink cups filled with chicken fingers!
And Tyler confirmed that the worst of the mess was under the high chair, which described in a word was “ridiculous”.
But the cherry on top of this whole thing was what these jerks decided to leave her as a tip. One dollar.
A single George Washington after they had her running drink refills, disturbed her other tables, and were incredibly rude to her!
She said at that point she would rather that they leave her nothing at all, and I think every server is with her!
Check out the video:
@callme.tyler
adding this table to the list of customers i refuse to serve 😊 #servertok #serverlifebelike #serverproblems #serverstories #restauranttok
Her story had TikTok more than heated, with people remarking tables with kids were always the worst to their servers.
This server pointed out that after tipping out the rest of the staff, a tip like that means the server is basically paying to serve you!
And this user said this story was just another example of services workers being treated like we aren’t people.
This server even had a lousy tip that beat out Tyler’s!
And finally, this user said she should have given them that dollar right back!
This last comment reminded me of a story from a waitress I used to work with.
A couple had been rude to her all night, then when she grabbed their check book they had only left her pocket change.
Well she followed them into the parking lot and threw the change right back at them, all the while yelling:
“Here, you obviously need it more than I do!”
