‘She used my age as a scapegoat.’ – Employee Claims That You Should Never Tell People At Work How Young You Are
by Matthew Gilligan
Ageism is alive and well, folks. And it works both ways!
People are discriminated against in the workplace for being perceived as being too young AND too old.
And a TikTokker named Shola has been there…
She posted a video and told viewers that when she was young, she thought telling her co-workers how old she was was a good idea and older people would give her some guidance.
But she quickly realized that most people in her workplace didn’t have that reaction.
Shola explained, “When you have a side hustle, and you’re thriving in the workplace, a lot of people older than you will be jealous.”
She said that she thought she had a good chance of getting a promotion and explained about her boss, “She used my age as a scapegoat for why I couldn’t get a promotion.”
Shola said that people shouldn’t reveal their age at work and added, “The working world is a dog-eat-dog world, OK? Age isn’t even a thing. People will tread, step, smash over you to get to the top.”
The more you know…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@allthingsmediasis
Telling people I was 20 backfired. I wouldn’t make that mistake again🙅🏽♀️ #corporatelife #workpolitics #20something @College & Career Ready by Baki #ageism
Here’s what people had to say.
Hey… it never hurts to keep some info to yourself, right?
