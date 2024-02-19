February 19, 2024 at 6:41 am

‘She used my age as a scapegoat.’ – Employee Claims That You Should Never Tell People At Work How Young You Are

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

Ageism is alive and well, folks. And it works both ways!

People are discriminated against in the workplace for being perceived as being too young AND too old.

And a TikTokker named Shola has been there…

She posted a video and told viewers that when she was young, she thought telling her co-workers how old she was was a good idea and older people would give her some guidance.

But she quickly realized that most people in her workplace didn’t have that reaction.

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

Shola explained, “When you have a side hustle, and you’re thriving in the workplace, a lot of people older than you will be jealous.”

She said that she thought she had a good chance of getting a promotion and explained about her boss, “She used my age as a scapegoat for why I couldn’t get a promotion.”

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

Shola said that people shouldn’t reveal their age at work and added, “The working world is a dog-eat-dog world, OK? Age isn’t even a thing. People will tread, step, smash over you to get to the top.”

The more you know…

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

Let’s take a look at the video.

@allthingsmediasis

Telling people I was 20 backfired. I wouldn’t make that mistake again🙅🏽‍♀️ #corporatelife #workpolitics #20something @College & Career Ready by Baki #ageism

♬ original sound – Shola West| Career Sis

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer has heard some of this before.

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

Another TikTokker will be forever young.

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

And this person is going through it because of how young they look.

Source: TikTok/@allthingsmediasis

Hey… it never hurts to keep some info to yourself, right?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter