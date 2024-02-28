Snarky Soldier Follows Confusing Battlefield Rules, And Gets A Push Up Punishment For His Trouble
by Addison Sartino
I wouldn’t say the he army isn’t know for having a gentle approach.
This man took to Reddit to share his dad’s story…
My dad was enlisted in the US Army during Vietnam, rather than potentially be drafted.
In basic training, trainees were repeatedly told to “Do exactly what was told, not what the trainee thought he was supposed to do”, even to the point of tricks played to make sure he was listening to exact instructions.
The soldier was eagerly awaiting instruction.
So there he was on the range for Grenade training.
Pre-brief tells him as long as he does not let go of the arming “spoon”, Mr. Grenade is still your friend.
Noted.
When it comes time to practice, the Drill Instructor tells the group “Pull the pin, and throw it high and long downrange.”
Consider the instructions followed.
My dad pulls the pin and throws the pin high and long downrange.
He keeps holding the grenade’s spoon, feeling perfectly safe, as everyone else throws their grenade.
Ope…
He got pushups.
Apparently there is no leeway for malicious compliance in Army basic training.
I probably wouldn’t last a day in basic training!
