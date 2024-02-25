Taxpayer Was Charged $500 Interest By The IRS For A 2019 Bill That She Never Received. Now She’s Calling Out Their Hypocrisy. – ‘How does that make sense?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Getting into any kind of trouble with the IRS, big or small, is a HUGE headache.
Tons of bureaucracy and red tape can make a person’s existence a living hell.
And a woman named Nic is really going it through right now…
She shared a TikTok video and explained that she’s upset because, in her words, “the IRS is wack.”
Tell us something we don’t know…
Nic said, “Every time I pay off my 2019 tax bill, y’all come and send me another bill for more money, saying that I owe you more money.”
She said she’s tried to get to the bottom of how much she owes but no IRS employees can help her out.
She said, “You’re telling me that I owe $2,000, but $500 of that is interest all the way back to 2019.”
Nic continued, “You’re charging interest on a bill that was supposed to be paid in 2019 that you just sent me on January 8, 2024? How does that make sense?”
Here’s the video.
@petty_netti
Im so sick of the dang IRS #divorceglowup #growth
Nic posted a follow-up video and said that she still hasn’t been able to get to the bottom of her issue because the IRS likes to play “the transfer game” where workers transfer citizens to different workers until they give up and hang up.
Ugh!
https://www.tiktok.com/@petty_netti/video/7323315740390493482
Check out what people had to say about this.
One person said she needs to go see a tax lawyer.
Another viewer had a similar story that had a happy ending.
And this TikTok user summed it up best.
Let’s hope she gets it figured out soon.
That is so frustrating!
