Teacher Refused A Student’s Extension Request, So They Turned In A Fake Paper And Discovered The Teacher Was A Fraud
by Trisha Leigh
It is more than a little bit frustrating when teachers or professors make arbitrary rules about assignments that must be turned in or you’ll fail the couse.
I mean, things come up, right?
OP was a model student, always turning in this small required assignment and always receiving the same mark.
When I was in university, one class had a weekly assignment which was a one-page essay which was mandatory to pass but only worth 1% of the final mark per weekly essay.
So they made up 10% of the total mark in a ten week semester.
Each week I’d put in a lot of effort, and no matter what would get a mark of 9/10 which equates to 0.9% of the 1% mark. This went on for about 6 weeks.
I thought it was a little odd that it was always the same mark and was frustrated I didn’t get full marks because they were basic questions and I answered perfectly but that’s beside the point to the story.
Anyway, my record thus far was perfect, I was a model student, never late, perfect work etc.
When they had a family emergency, they thought the teacher would give them an extra day.
Now, in week 7 I had a family emergency. I could not complete my essay and asked for one days’ extension. One day.
Given my record I didn’t envision an issue with this but surprisingly the teacher denied my request and told me if I didn’t submit it I’d fail the course. Alrighty then.
When they wouldn’t, OP turned in gibberish figuring they could blame a system error.
So I’d dealt with said emergency, it was late. I opened my word document, wrote half a sentence then typed some gibberish that looked like an error code and copied and pasted it down the page. Then I uploaded the essay online. You said I needed to submit my essay, here it is.
What I fully expected to happen was that the teacher would contact me and say there was an error uploading my document and to please resubmit it.
This would have been the next day since it was late at night when I submitted it, and so I would have time to do it properly which is what would have happened had she granted me the extension in the first place.
Instead, they got the same grade they always got.
What happened instead was I heard nothing…then I got my grade. 9/10.
What I figured out is my teacher must not have even been reading our essays, she was probably marking us based on our previous assignment grades and just copying and pasting the grade each week.
They didn’t waste too much time on those assignments going forward.
The worst thing is I couldn’t report her because that would have meant confessing to submitting an incomplete essay.
Needless to say, for the last three weeks I put minimal effort into my essays and Lo and behold, continued my streak of 9/10.
I bet Reddit has some opinions on this one!
The top commenter thought OP should have turned the teacher in anyway.
Apparently that fake excuse does work for some people.
How can they get away with this stuff?
For perfectionists, nothing would be more frustrating.
Seriously, this is infuriating.
Teachers are getting lazy – at least, some of them.
It’s hard to blame them, but it’s not fair to the kids.
