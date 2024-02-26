February 26, 2024 at 3:44 am

Tempur-Pedic Customer Claims That Her Bed Froze Like A Block Of Ice

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

Well, that doesn’t sound good…

I like my bedroom to be cold when I sleep at night, but this sounds pretty extreme.

A woman who goes by the name of Castle posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she had quite an unusual problem with her Tempur-Pedic bed.

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

She said, “Did you guys know that Tempur Pedic mattresses freeze? My bed is frozen. My bed, where I usually sleep, yeah, that’s frozen.”

Say whaaaaaaaaat?!?!

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

Castle also pounded on the bed to show viewers that she wasn’t lying.

That’s insane!

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

Check out what she had to say.

@castleeeeeeeee

Fun! (My v*m* is castle42 send help lmao)

♬ original sound – Castle

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person is worried about her…

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

Another individual offered some advice.

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

And this person thinks she needs a discount on her rent.

Source: TikTok/@castleeeeeeeee

Not a good look for Tempur-Pedic.

Never heard of anything like that before…

