Tempur-Pedic Customer Claims That Her Bed Froze Like A Block Of Ice
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that doesn’t sound good…
I like my bedroom to be cold when I sleep at night, but this sounds pretty extreme.
A woman who goes by the name of Castle posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she had quite an unusual problem with her Tempur-Pedic bed.
She said, “Did you guys know that Tempur Pedic mattresses freeze? My bed is frozen. My bed, where I usually sleep, yeah, that’s frozen.”
Say whaaaaaaaaat?!?!
Castle also pounded on the bed to show viewers that she wasn’t lying.
That’s insane!
Check out what she had to say.
@castleeeeeeeee
Fun! (My v*m* is castle42 send help lmao)
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This person is worried about her…
Another individual offered some advice.
And this person thinks she needs a discount on her rent.
Not a good look for Tempur-Pedic.
Never heard of anything like that before…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.