The Shirk Report – Volume 775
by Ashley Dreiling
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Yugoslavian marriage proposal
– A ship that cannot sink
– He ain’t lying
– Laying brick on a beautiful sunny day
– Weird weather phenomenon
– For a giggle
– Trix, the most complete T-Rex skeleton
– The impressive speed of a mudskipper
– German Shepherd bonding with new addition
– Is that a compliment?
– How this marching band turns a corner
– Almost unused 80s Commodore VIC-20
– Sites unseen
– Every Apple charger ever
– Artist really captures this family’s dynamic
– Offshore wind farm shows curvature of Earth
– Just. Perfect.
– The 3rd shirt is somewhere in the house, just can’t find it
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The tyranny of the algorithm: why every coffee shop looks the same
– Seven Shows That Should Never Have Gone Past Their First Season
– Clicks is a BlackBerry-style iPhone keyboard case designed for creators
– Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Kept A Candy Store Going After the Owner Died
– Ex-Twitter Employees Turn Musk’s Auctioned Relics Into Home Decor
– Tackle Your Biggest Projects With a Daily ‘Power Hour’
– Can this space elevator take humanity to the final frontier?
– Wake Up With Pillow Prints On Your Face? Your Skin Is Telling You Something.
– I was the villain in my relationship
– A guy sent a woman what may be the craziest breakup text ever
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
