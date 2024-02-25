Family Didn’t Invite Sister-In-Law On A Cross-Country Road Trip Because Of Anxiety Issues. Now Their Brother Is Mad At Them.
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a fact…one person can ruin a road trip if they’re not the most pleasant individual to be around…
And I don’t know about you, but I don’t like someone ruining my good time because the purpose of a road trip is to have FUN.
So was this woman wrong for not letting someone come on their journey?
Read on to get all the details…
AITA for telling my SIL/brother she wasn’t invited on a road trip due to her not driving and anxiety?
I have three brothers and my oldest brother is the only one that is married. Let’s call my SIL Jenny.
Jenny is overall fine, we don’t have much in common but she hasn’t given anyone any problems.
Jenny has some problems…
Jenny doesn’t drive due to her anxiety this was explained to us by our brother before we met her and to be kind. Just being in the car makes her jittery.
She get really anxious easily and has stepped out of events before, this hasn’t been an issue. Usually she will just leave with my brother, calm down and come back to the event. We only had one case of another family member needed to pick her up since she can’t drive .
I wanted to go on a road trip across the USA, it’s a ton of driving even if we are only hitting one of the coasts. This means a lot of driving and stuck in the car.
They made a tough decision…
We made a driving schedule to make it easier so not one person is driving all the time.
Due to all these factors we didn’t invite Jenny, she can’t help driving and we don’t eat to be in a car with someone that is stressed/anxious for hours on end.
In the big group chat, I sent out a text that I won’t be able to go to a family event due to the trip.
I get a call from my brother and he asked why his wife wasn’t invited and I explained the above reason.
He told her and now both of them are mad at me.
My mom/sister think this is stupid and they don’t want to invite someone who clearly would be miserable stuck in a car.
AITA?
And here’s what Reddit users had to say.
This reader said the SIL needs to be realistic about this.
Another Reddit user agreed and made a good point.
This individual said they’d never do this…
Another Reddit user nailed what’s going on here.
Road trips are meant to be fun!
I think I would’ve done the same thing…
