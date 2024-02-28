Waiter Went To Dine At Another Restaurant And His Rude Server Got Fired In The Middle Of Serving Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Is customer service going down the tubes?
I don’t mean to throw all servers under the bus because I know there are still plenty of good ones out there, but I think we can all agree that things seem to have gone downhill in that department over the last few years.
And this story is a doozy!
A man named Rae who works as a server at Applebee’s told TikTok viewers that he went out to eat at another restaurant and his server ended up getting fired while waiting on him.
Rae said the waiter had a bad attitude right off the bat and that he got all the drink orders wrong.
The waiter said Rae’s table was “the most difficult” one he had that day and that the guy had the nerve to make a crude remark about them under his breath.
And it got worse…
The food was wrong and not appetizing when it showed up.
Rae later heard some yelling and a new server told him that their previous waiter had been fired.
He said, “And no I don’t like seeing anybody lose their job but like if you come in with that attitude even when it’s busy you’re not supposed to act like that as a server. When you’re a server you’re supposed to stay calm in all situations. I know it gets overwhelming but if you’re overwhelmed, tell them that you can’t serve any more tables.”
Take a look at the video.
