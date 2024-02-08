February 7, 2024 at 9:47 pm

Walmart Is Selling Whole Meals For Only $5 And This Customer Shows What She Got. – ‘Look how crispy that chicken is.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@madisonelise

Meal deal alert!

A TikTokker named Madison tipped viewers off and told them about a $5 meal she bought from Walmart of all places…and it doesn’t look half bad!

The meal included fried chicken, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes and gravy.

Madison showed viewers the items while she did a little bit of eating…

Are you getting hungry yet?

She said, “Of course, you have to mix your mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. Are you crazy?”

Looks like a good deal!

Here’s the video.

@madisonelise

Chicken from @Walmart Deli #walmartdeli #walmartdelifood

♬ Confidence (sped up version) – Ocean Alley

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer thinks it’s “not bad.”

Another person was charged more than the woman in the video…

And this TikTokker said this would’ve cost a lot more at KFC.

Good to know!

Thanks for the tip!

