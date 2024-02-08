Walmart Is Selling Whole Meals For Only $5 And This Customer Shows What She Got. – ‘Look how crispy that chicken is.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Meal deal alert!
A TikTokker named Madison tipped viewers off and told them about a $5 meal she bought from Walmart of all places…and it doesn’t look half bad!
The meal included fried chicken, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes and gravy.
Madison showed viewers the items while she did a little bit of eating…
Are you getting hungry yet?
She said, “Of course, you have to mix your mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. Are you crazy?”
Looks like a good deal!
Here’s the video.
@madisonelise
Chicken from @Walmart Deli #walmartdeli #walmartdelifood
And here’s how people reacted.
This viewer thinks it’s “not bad.”
Another person was charged more than the woman in the video…
And this TikTokker said this would’ve cost a lot more at KFC.
Good to know!
Thanks for the tip!
