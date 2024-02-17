Management Won’t Stop Micromanaging Employees, So They Use ChatGPT To Construct The Longest, Most Complicated Reponses
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re currently being micromanaged at work, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this story.
It comes to us from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and the person who wrote it seems to think they have this nailed down.
Take a look at what they had to say!
Dealing with Micromanaging.
When I get a really annoying question about why we do something that could lead to needless changes or upper management tries to micromanage me, I found a great way of throwing them off.
They know what they’re doing.
It does take time and effort to implement, and yes, ChatGPT does help to a large degree.
Otherwise it is just write them back the longest possible email back.
Include multiple attachment documents, emails, and flowcharts of business processes.
Just give them everything on the subject. It is even better if they don’t know the technical details because you get to explain those to them too.
Leave no rock unturned.
The point is to not have them read the email.
Someone trying to micromanage you now has to read 3 page email and read up on technical specifications going back to 2010, along with an old email thread of why changes were made in 2016.
However, This only works if you know your stuff.
It works!
And this works great.
Half the time, they don’t respond; the other half, I get a short message back saying “thank you”.
One time, my boss directly above me was cc-ed on the email and loved my response.
It just takes work to implement, but in the long run, management will leave you alone.
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
No one likes to be micromanaged…
You know that’s the truth!
