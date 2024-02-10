Wife Put Her Husband On Blast For Ruining Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, it looks like this poor guy gave it his best shot…
But it wasn’t good enough!
And it didn’t stop this man’s wife from putting his failure on Twitter for the world to see.
Here’s what happened: a Twitter user named Nimisha shared a photo on the social media platform and showed folks what happened when her husband attempted to make Pillsbury crescent rolls in the oven.
Let’s just say that it didn’t go very well…
Poor fella…
Here’s the tweet that got people talking.
My husband made those easy bake pillsbury crescent rolls this morning.
Ladies and gentlemen, the crescent rolls: pic.twitter.com/yU5keyGY7M
— Nimisha Barton (@NimishaBarton) January 1, 2024
Here’s how folks reacted.
One person asked a question…
Did he think they’d roll themselves up in the oven?
— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) January 1, 2024
This viewer had their own story to tell.
Husbands 🤷♀️
I came home to find hubs had defrosted a sheet of ready-made puff pastry, expecting the final result to look like the picture on the box with no additional ingredients or action. pic.twitter.com/AtjC4YlRSN
— 🌊 andy (wear a mask) eisenberg 🏳️🌈🇺🇦🔬 (@a_eisenberg) January 1, 2024
One TikTokker thinks they know what’s going on…
He Hispanic 😂.. look like he trying to make bunuelos and forgot to add cinnamon pic.twitter.com/hBWLRXNtUX
— ImJustMeAbel (@ImJustMeAbel) January 2, 2024
And this person said he deserves a B for his troubles.
still tastes the same lol, give him a B for the effort
— VikingWoman🇨🇦🍁 (@VikingWoman5) January 2, 2024
Poor guy…
Now the whole world knows…
