Wife Put Her Husband On Blast For Ruining Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, it looks like this poor guy gave it his best shot…

But it wasn’t good enough!

And it didn’t stop this man’s wife from putting his failure on Twitter for the world to see.

Here’s what happened: a Twitter user named Nimisha shared a photo on the social media platform and showed folks what happened when her husband attempted to make Pillsbury crescent rolls in the oven.

Let’s just say that it didn’t go very well…

Poor fella…

Here’s the tweet that got people talking.

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person asked a question…

This viewer had their own story to tell.

One TikTokker thinks they know what’s going on…

And this person said he deserves a B for his troubles.

Poor guy…

Now the whole world knows…

