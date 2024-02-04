Woman Is Tired Of Sick Sister Stealing The Spotlight, So She Tells Her She Can’t Attend Her Wedding Anymore
by Addison Sartino
Having a loved one struggle with health complications is tough.
But so is having what feels like every moment of celebration clouded by someone else.
This sister took to Reddit to share her story.
My sister 26 has been on and off out of the hospital. I am going to call my sister Anna.
Anna got cancer when she was 15 and was able to beat it. Ever since she has been having growths and anytime one appears we are worried about the cancer coming back.
The woman’s sister has a habit of dropping bad news at events that don’t belong to her.
My issue is that she always makes these announcements that she needs to go to the doctors again at the worst times.
At the beginning I thought it was just bad timing but it has happened so many time when I hit a milestone.
My graduations, my birthdays, my engagement party. Anytime she makes an announcement she needs to go back to the hospital my whole family will flock to her.
I have had my birthday dinner turn into my relatives flocking to her for the whole night.
Instead of letting the focus be on the woman, the sister diverts the attention onto herself.
I had a dinner party to announce my wedding date for my relatives.
It was going so great and it was a fun time until Anna told mom she needs to go back to the hospital. Soon everyone forgot about the reason for the dinner party and it was quiet. My aunt even stepped in to do a prayer for Anna.
Another event was taken over. I went low contact with her after that.
With the woman’s wedding around the corner, her sister conveniently reveals that she will need a wheelchair at the event.
She was invited to the wedding and it is in two weeks. I learned today she is in a on and off in a wheelchair from my mom/Anna.
She will need to take it just in case for the wedding. I asked if the rest of the family was informed and she told me no.
I told both of them they need to inform them. They told me they don’t want to worry them and won’t do that.
I had enough and told them you need to tell before my wedding. Again a no.
After struggling to meet a compromise, the bride shared that her sister was no longer invited to the wedding.
I then informed them Anna is not invited.
This started a huge argument about how I’m a jerk and my point is that I am sick of her stealing the spotlight.
That what will happen if she rolls in with a wheelchair.
Readers were sympathetic for the bride to be.
One person asked why the woman can’t take matters into her own hands when it comes to informing the guests.
Another reader said it’s time for a serious discussion about her sister’s behavior.
This person said it’s time for the sister to grow up.
Hopefully the bride’s family won’t just roll past her feelings for this special day.
