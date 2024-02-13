February 13, 2024 at 2:33 pm

‘I’m not going to feel guilty about it.’ – Woman Made A List Of All The Places She’ll Never Leave A Tip At Again

by Chris Allen

Everyone seems to be tightening the belt when it comes to their finances.

Inflation is hitting everyone right in the wallet.

Rent is out of control, car payments are a joke, student loans choke so many under 40 years old.

The one place we feel like we have any semblance of control is in our day to day lives.

A woman named Justice on TikTok is doing just that. Enough with tipping culture.

“…and I’m not going to feel guilty about it,” she explains to the camera, in an almost Spartacus kind of monologue.

Hey I’m fired up.

And fed up.

“I’m not tipping at drive-thru and self-serve.”

It just seems like complete common sense, but this tipping nonsense is thrust in our faces every time we step out the front door it feels.

She continues down her well thought-out list, confidently making point after point.

Good on you, Justice! I am also Spartacus!

Check out her full breakdown here:

The comments section was all about this noise.

One person brought up one of the most absurd examples I’ve ever seen. 28.5 thousand people agreed.

Another commenter is done with these insane tip percentages, too.

And come on, should I tip for talking to your employee next?

She said what she said.

The Sifter