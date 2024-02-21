Woman Steals Over $2500 Worth Of Stanley Mugs, And The Police Department Had A Funny Message For Would-Be Copycats
by Chris Allen
Ok I’m sorry, there is only ONE Stanley Cup, and it is kissed by smiling bearded men on ice skates.
It is then taken around the country and paraded in glorifying fashion. It is beautiful.
This. This story is not.
And it’s all about the new, trendy…travel…mug?
And it is apparently in such high demand, that we have people out there losing their minds to get their hands on one!
And SOME people trying to get their grubby lil mitts on all of them!
This story, from the City of Roseville, CA Police Department just makes you shake your head.
According to their post, on January 17th 2024, a 23-year old woman just brazenly walked into a retail store, loaded up a shopping cart with over SIXTY of these things, and strolled out.
Because that’s what selfish, entitled bratty children do.
The post continued, “The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise.”
The images are just alarming. And downright funny.
The 23-year old was charged with Grand Theft.
Good. Bye.
Roseville PD explained, “A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2500.”
But the coup-des-grace has to be the very final line, the cherry on top.
“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”
Catch the full story here: https://www.facebook.com/RosevilleCaliforniaPolice/posts/pfbid0J8tSEGkzVtkBzPznXuuCq81e6LNgmoRC5fBhorreA76YACmT5oqRWy9PHVywEa1xl
Let’s see what folks had to say.
A resounding “THANK YOU” was shared across the board.
One commenter got into it with someone who thinks some people have a license to take whatever they want whenever they want.
It seems like people in that actual community are immensely grateful.
Do the Stanley crime, do the Stanley time.
