Young Woman Wasn’t Taken Seriously By A Salesperson At An Expensive Store, So She Taught Them A Lesson And Cost Them A Huge Commission
by Matthew Gilligan
Never judge a book by its cover…
Ever!
We’ve all heard that saying many times in our lives, but it takes a story like this to drive the point home again once in a while.
Check out what happened to this woman when she went to a fancy store. We think you’ll be impressed!
Dressed overly casual at a designer store so that the rude sales rep wouldn’t get commission.
I don’t typically buy a lot of designer clothing but when I do go shopping, I dress pretty casually.
Last week I was strolling through the mall and there was designer backpack on display that caught my attention. I went inside the store (wearing a hoodie and ripped jeans) and went to inquire about the price of the backpack.
She wasn’t being taken care of…
I waited around for 10 minutes for someone to help me until I decided to go up to one of the sales representatives myself. She told me to wait because she was helping another customer so I sat down and waited.
I saw her in the corner of the store just standing, not doing anything. I decided to wait another 5 minutes for her to come back but she never did.
I walked back up to her and told her I wanted to inquire about the backpack. I asked her if she could bring one from the backroom so I could take a closer look at it.
She told me that she wouldn’t be able to do that unless I was planning on purchasing the item. She seemed annoyed with my request.
And she was being given the cold shoulder.
Before I could say anything else, she quickly walked away to help another customer. I’m quite young (25F) and I could tell she didn’t think I was serious about purchasing it and didn’t want to waste her time.
I would have actually purchased it then and there if she hadn’t been so dismissive.
Let’s try this again.
A few days later, I went back into the store. This time I made sure to dress a even more casually than before. I walked in with a pair of sweatpants, running shoes, a tank top and zip-up.
The same lady was working that day and turned her back to me as I soon as I walked in.
I went up to one of the other sales representatives (this guy was younger, smiling and seemed eager to help) and I told him I wanted to purchase the backpack and he gladly went inside and got for me.
He even asked if I’d like to take a look at it before buying. I thanked him and he checked me out.
This was an expensive purchase, too!
The store manager was also by the cashier and I let him know that I came in last week and that the lady wouldn’t let me see the product before purchasing it.
He was upset to hear this and told me this wasn’t the first time he had received a complaint about her.
The item was a few grand and all the commission went towards the junior. He was so kind and grateful.
She avoided eye contact with me after she got told off by her manager and I smiled at her as I walked out of the store.
Don’t judge a book by its cover.
I bet she won’t make that mistake again.
You can take that to the bank!
