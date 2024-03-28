A Strange Dog Approached Him At A Restaurant, So He Rudely Confronted The Owners
by Trisha Leigh
There are more pubic spaces than ever that welcome dogs – largely breweries and other restaurants with big outdoor spaces.
We assume (perhaps wrongly) that anyone frequenting one of these places is, at the very least, tolerant of dogs.
OP is clearly not a dog person.
Went to a brewery restaurant with my wife. Our name was called and to get to our table indoors we had to cut through the patio.
We got stopped for a few moments behind a table leaving and saying goodbye. In those moments, a lab type dog gets up and starts sniffing my ankles.
When forced to interact with one, he rudely addressed the owners.
I look at the owners and say what the heck? and point at the dog. They just say the classic line of “oh don’t worry, he’s friendly”.
I admit I was a touch rude, I just say, “I’m not friendly”. They pull the dog back under the table.
The owners returned fire in kind.
They start saying if you aren’t friendly you shouldn’t be coming to a dog friendly restaurant.
I tell them just because the place is dog friendly doesn’t mean that its okay for your dog to come up to me. I don’t want it in my space.
OP is wondering whether or not he could have been nicer. Or should have been.
They seem baffled that someone didn’t like their dog. He called me a jerk and told me to find somewhere else to walk.
I say f— off as we head to our table. My wife was like your right, but could have been friendlier.
Was i the a——?
FYI: Indoors is not dog friendly. Outdoors is dog friendly. My wife and I specifically chose indoor seating because it was not dog friendly.
The top comment says OP doesn’t have the moral high ground he thinks he does.
There is no world in which OP was not rude.
He did choose to go to a place where dogs would be present.
Of course there were more than a few people defending the dog.
This guy clearly doesn’t care whether or not he was being rude.
It seems to be his default setting, in fact.
