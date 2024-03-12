A Stranger Told Her To Smile, So She Made Up A Lie About A Family Tragedy To Make Him Feel Horrible
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had a stranger tell you that you need to smile?
It’s weird, right?
And, to state the obvious, it’s none of their business!
So maybe next time this happens, you should take a page out of this woman’s book.
Check out what she did!
A stranger tells me “Smile, it could be worse.” Instantly regrets it.
“Last week, I was out and about, making a start on some errands I had.
As I was walking, I was going through my long to-do list in my head.
So I wasn’t frowning, I wasn’t smiling.
My face was just in neutral.
Then, he spoke…
A man starts heading towards me.
As we pass, he tells me, “Smile, it could be worse.”
I stop, stare at him for a moment, and then I say, “My parents were in an accident. My mum **** on impact. We’re turning off my dad’s life support tomorrow.”
Didn’t see that coming!
The guy looked like a robot being suddenly shut down.
His face fell. He looked like a deer in headlights. He stuttered and stammered.
He was obviously trying to think of something to say, and when he couldn’t, he turned around, and speed-walked away.
Here’s the truth…
My parents are both fine. There was no accident.
But it annoys me when people think they have the right to dictate how people are feeling and what expressions they make, especially when they don’t know what is going on in their lives.
It’s unhelpful and patronizing.
Imagine telling somebody who was just been given a terminal diagnosis, “Smile, it could be worse.”
Or somebody who has lost a child, been laid off, or is otherwise struggling and in a terrible situation…?”
Now let’s see what people had to say about this story on Reddit.
This person shared their own story.
Another individual shared how they do it!
This Reddit user shared a funny anecdote.
And this person doesn’t hold back!
I don’t think that guy will do that again…
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.