Dollar General Employee Quit After Two Days Because the Manager Threw Things At Her. – ‘I was just so shook.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t be putting up with any of this nonsense! Getting pushed around on the job and having a superior throw things at you?
But that’s what happened to a woman who shared her story for viewers in a TikTok video.
She explained what happened and said, “So this lady comes up and she says, ‘Oh, I think you accidentally overcharged me for these because they were in the dollar area and they rang up as $3.75.”
She added that the customer was nice and when she showed the manager where she got the item she was talking about, the manager said the item wasn’t supposed to be in that location.
She continued, “So since they were in the dollar spot he had to honor it and he was ****** about it. Like super ******. So he goes and grabs the whole entire container and there are those little things that you hook on the inside of your toilet and it makes the water change and it smells good and he grabs them and walks them over to the front where I am still standing.”
And the manager threw them on the floor at her feet and made a scene.
She said, “He starts going on and on about how our other employee didn’t stock them where they were supposed to go and that it makes him really mad. He issues her the refund, which was literally like $8 that he was that mad about. And I was just so shook I continued to finish the rest of my day, because I only had like an hour from that point. But when I got home and told my husband what happened, he was absolutely furious.”
She said her husband wouldn’t let her go back to work there.
She then showed people screenshots of the text messages she had with her boss after the incident.
She wrote him, “Hey eric just texting to let you know I won’t be coming back. Yesterday was an experience and having you throw those things basically at me it’s just no a professional or good work environment to be in. Thank you.”
The manager wrote back, “I apologize for that….i would appreciate it do you would reconsider. You caught me at a bad moment.”
She then let him know that she wouldn’t be returning.
Here’s the video.
Nobody should have to put up with that!
Gimme a break!
