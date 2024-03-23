Son Gets Angry At Mom For Not Inviting Him And His Wife on Celebratory Vacation, But Mom Makes It Clear It’s Not About Him
Being in your 20s with younger siblings can feel complicated at times.
You’re not a kid anymore but you’re watching your parents give your siblings something you no longer receive whether that’s financial or emotional.
This woman took to Reddit to share her story.
My daughter (middle child) just graduated college and has started her job. She is the first in the family to do this and I decided we need to celebrate.
She has always wanted to go on a cruise so that is what we are doing in the summer.
Only the mother and the two younger children will be attending.
My youngest kid’s birthday is also around the time and he asked to go for his birthday present. My daughter agreed so we are all going on a trip.
My husband hates the ocean so he is staying home with the dogs.
The woman’s oldest child is financially independent and does not live at home.
My eldest (26) is married to Bethany.
I was speaking about the trip. This is when they both got upset they were not invited.
The mother shared her reasoning.
I pointed out this is a celebration trip for his sister and a birthday present for the youngest.
They told me they should have been invited or at least run the plan by them since they are part of the family.
After pushback, the woman got frustrated.
I had enough and told them they are being entitled if they think I need to run plans by them to go a celebration vacation that isn’t about them.
They are mad. AITA?
Reddit users were on mama’s side for this one.
One person stated that she is correct in her decision as this is not about the eldest son.
Another reader pointed out that it’s not like she will be invited to all of their trips.
This person said it just sounds like the couple wants a free vaycay.
I can understand that the son may feel excluded, but the mom is right… it’s not about him.
