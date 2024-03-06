Air Force Tried To Force Soldier To Move Up A Rank So He Could Be Transferred, But He Failed His Tests On Purpose So He Could Stay Put
by Matthew Gilligan
Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page is so on-point a lot of times.
In fact, sometimes when you read the stories on there, you can’t help but say to yourself, “why didn’t I think of that?”
This may or may not be one of those times for you…it all depends on the individual.
But the person who is the main star of the story did things their way to get what they wanted.
Take a look at what happened.
And he wonders where I get it from.
My dad was in the air force for 20 years and at one point, he was forced to take two tests to move up a rank.
Their dad didn’t want any of it…
He didn’t want to (it would’ve meant moving again and responsibilities he didn’t want), but he had to take them.
He decided to intentionally fail.
Here’s what Dad had to say…
“I got the lowest scores in the af for my professional and skills tests intentionally. I posted them to show I could have likely aced them but chose not to.
My chief threw a fit about it and insisted I take them down. I stated that I was proud of my scores like the others in my shop that were selected for promotion.
If I had to take them down and the others didn’t, I stated that I would file a complaint against the chief for discrimination.
My scores stayed on my overhead bulletin board until I retired.”
Here’s how people responded.
This reader talked about their uncle.
Another person had a story to tell.
This individual talked about their military experience.
Another person shared a story…
And this Reddit user thinks he only screwed over himself…
Now that was some malicious compliance if I’ve ever seen it!
Good job!
