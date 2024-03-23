Arcade Master Shows How You Can Finally Beat The Claw Machine With One Easy Tip
by Chris Allen
Is the claw machine maybe the most frustrating arcade game around? It’s gotta be, right?
I don’t even walk near that claw machine anymore. Because we all know how utterly rigged the thing is!
Well one guy on TikTok named Arcade Friends is here to shed a little light on how exactly to beat the darn thing.
It’s definitely worth a few rewinds & watches.
The caption up top reads,
“If there are any prizes near the chute, you don’t have to pick it up, you can win them by using one arm of the claw to just scoop it in.”
OK BIG SHOT. Let’s see y –
Oh. Ok. 7 seconds to victory, I see.
Well then.
Carry on, fellow gamer.
You gotta see the short lil video here:
@arcadefriends
I won several Kirbys this way! #arcade #clawmachine #cranegame #clawgame #arcadefriends #clawmachinewin #arcadewins #arcadeboss #clawmachinetips #clawmachinehack #arcadehacks
Now let’s see what people had to say.
One woman’s daughter seems to be a true champion.
While one person is thoroughly thankful for the advice.
And another person echoes my frustration at the game.
Truly just scammy feeling, isn’t it?
Can you grab me one of those Kirbys?
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.