Auto Insurance Adjuster Stressed the Importance Of People Having Dash Cams To Avoid Being Blamed For Things They Didn’t Do
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve personally never owned a dash cam, but I sure do enjoy watching Russian dash cam videos on YouTube!
Everyone in that country seems to have one and for good reason…there’s a lot of shady stuff going on over there.
And according to an insurance adjuster named Estrada, she thinks folks in the U.S. should get them for their cars.
Estrada answered a question from a viewer in her video that said “what do you think about dash cams?” and she launched into a story.
She said that a long time ago, a customer said someone had hit his parked car. Everything seemed normal, until, she explained, “Fast forward to like probably a month, I wanna say a month I got a subrogation demand. And those who don’t know what a subrogation demand is, it’s basically a demand for reimbursement from another person or a carrier.”
She continued, “In this case, it was another insurance carrier that was seeking reimbursement from our policy. And I was like, ‘Why are you seeking reimbursement from our policy if my poor, poor insured was involved in a hit and run?’”
Estrada said she looked into what happened and that the other company accused her client of being the person who was actually responsible for the accident.
She said, “So here’s the thing: as your insurance company, I’m gonna ride for you all right. I’m gonna say, ‘Well my insured didn’t say so.’ I’m your insurance company I’m always to believe you.”
She asked the people at the other company if they had any proof: “I remember his tone he’s like, ‘hmmm, bet, I got dash cam.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, well send it. Send it. I wanna see it.’”
She gave her client a chance to come clean but the man continued to stick with his original story.
Estrada explained, “Girl, when that dash cam footage comes in, it clearly shows my insured in a little Ford Fiesta back into their customer’s car and fleeing the scene.”
She added, “The dash cam was as clear as day, caught us in 4K. We ended up accepting responsibility after that but to answer your question what do I think about dash cam? Highly beneficial and will help you in the rarest case scenarios that you’ll probably never imagine yourself to be into because imagine if that other insurance company did not have a dash cam? I would’ve stood my post, I would’ve denied.”
