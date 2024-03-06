Bar Owner Knows You All Are Sneaking Drinks Into Bars When You’re Just Drinking Water Or Soda
by Chris Allen
You think you’re sooo slick don’t ya? 😉
Bringing that shooter, that flask, into the bar, and sneaking a mixed drink under the table.
Ok let’s be honest, who here hasn’t attempted it? Or at least been with someone who has?
It’s almost like an early-20s right of passage when you’re out at a bar, and your paycheck is not all grown up yet.
It’s always a risk, everyone knows that.
But one bar owner from New Jersey lets everyone in on just how much of a risk it is, from the bar’s point of view.
He sets up his position of authority off the bat, adding immediate credibility,
“I own 7 bars, and operate 5 in Hoboken, NJ, across the river from New York City. Our bartenders are supposed to pay attention to anybody who orders just soda water, or diet coke.”
They’re watching youuuuuuu.
He continues,
“A crowded bar, 12:30 at night and you’re all drinking diet Coke, that’s pretty suspicious. So we’re gonna watch you, and we’re probably going to have a bouncer near the bar.”
Check out his full breakdown here. He knows, guys:
@pat__light
Replying to @STLBlues This is how we catch people as bar owners when they bring in flasks into the bar. #patlight #hobokennj #hoboken #nycfood #restaurant #restaurantowner #jerseycitynj #collegebar
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Some commenters brought the jokes.
While a couple people were thankful for this insider info.
While others noted how hard it is just to order a dang drink in the first place.
How about a good ol pregame?
