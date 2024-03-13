Hotel Employee Explains To A Guest That He’s Responsible For Charges That Friends Billed To His Room. It Did Not Go Well.
If you’re taking a trip anytime soon, you need to make sure if a hotel’s getting charged to your room, that you TRUST your guest or guests.
Once upon a time taking a vacation was all about the fun and the escape but now, we gotta watch our backs even when we are on downtime.
@chikiscarrer works at a hotel front desk and she shared a clip of herself explaining to a customer in LA, just how he wound up with a hefty bill for stuff he didn’t pay for!
She told the customer: “If your guests charge items to your room, you are responsible for those charges. Incidentals are the responsibility of the guest who put their card on file. You are responsible for any guest staying with you.”
It then emerges the customer was in a fight with his friend the night beforehand and he’d bitten the other man’s finger!
In a follow up video, she explained her theory. “I guess someone got someone’s property. They were pretty upset, and then, while grabbing that other person’s property, he bit the finger,” she said.
She said people should learn from this incident to not allow people to charge items to their room or damage the room.
The person who has their card on file, will be the one who ends up paying!
