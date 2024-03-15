Career Expert Said That Performance Reviews For Employees Are Rigged. – ‘There is no incentive for hard work.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I’ve never heard this one before!
But I guess it’s not too surprising, if you think about it…
A woman named Danielle who refers to herself as the “Anti-Career Coach” posted a video on TikTok and talked about why she thinks performance reviews are rigged against workers.
Danielle told viewers, “Performance review season for two of my clients. One is a manager who has multiple people reporting in to him, and one is an independent contributor who reports to her manager. Both of these companies use a scale of 1 to 5 to measure how employees are doing. 1 is terrible, 5 is Exceeds Expectations, and 3 is Meets Expectations.”
She continued, “The manager submitted 4s and 5s for the people on his teams. And the independent contributor also got a majority of 5s, maybe one 4 and one 3. You know what the corporate offices came back to them and said? That you are not allowed to put people at 4s and 5s. Wait, that’s not fully true. You are allowed to, but it’s only for one or two employees. Not everyone can be ranked that way.”
Danielle then added, “And yet millennials and Gen Z get flack for quiet quitting when there is no incentive for hard work.”
Ain’t that the truth!
Here’s what she had to say.
@imdanielleroberts
millennials and gen z no longer have incentives to work hard #quietquitting #greatresignation #millennialmoney #9to5 #careeradvice #worklifebalance #corporateamerica #healthyboundaries #selfadvocacy
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This viewer shared their own experience…
Another individual asked…what’s the point?
And this TikTokker had enough and got out.
Employers gotta do better!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, jobs, money, performance review, performance reviews, tiktok, top, video, viral, work, working