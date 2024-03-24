Costco Customer Shows That You Can Stock Up On Cheap Emergency Meals, But Some Think It’s A Sign Of Something Far More Sinister
by Ryan McCarthy
People who prep for the apocalypse can be more than a little scary. But they may be onto something.
I mean between global warming, World War III, and giant earthquakes, our options are looking pretty grim.
But whether they’re stockpiling guns, hoarding toilet paper, or building bunkers far underground, it’s like they’re all in on something the rest of us know nothing about!
And with stores starting to sell “emergency food”, many people are getting scared that we might actually have to use it soon!
But according to TikTok user @charmingly.frugal, apparently the food of the apocalypse is going for a great deal at Costco, where you can buy bulk emergency rations for cheap!
Check it out!
She starts her video by revealing her Costco run today had led her to some pretty great deals on emergency food.
“Readywise emergency food is 63.99, and comes with 132 servings.”
Zooming in to the package, we see the Readywise kit comes with seven different types of meals:
Teriyaki Rice, Pasta Alfredo, Cheesy Macaroni, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Tomato Basil Soup With Pasta, Creamy Pasta and Vegetables, and Brown Sugar and who could forget the Maple Multi-Grain Cereal.
She also highlights the Mountain Home emergency meal kits, which technically give you 28 servings for $80.
While this pack seems a little more appetizing, with Beef Stroganoff, Scrambled Eggs, Chicken and Dumplings, Lasagna, and Granola, it was also a bit pricier.
“Just to clarify the Mountain House kits I think are extremely overpriced. It’s a breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 28 servings. But you could just turn around and go to Readywise and get 132 servings, and its still $16 cheaper!”
But what she was really excited about was a different, unexpected item from Mountain House: Ice Cream Sandwiches!
“A new one Costco has not had before is the Mountain House Ice Cream Sandwiches, which are 9.97. They have all these freeze dried ice cream sandwiches.”
But she clarified these were more a of a special treat than meal, with six sandwiches being almost ten dollars!
I don’t know, if the world was ending, I don’t think I could stop myself from eating six ice cream sandwiches at once. At that point rationing is out the window.
Check out her video for yourself!
@charminglyfrugal
Lets check the prices at costco #foodstockup #preppersoftiktok #shtfprepper #foodstorage #emergencyfoodstorage #readywise #doomsdaypreppers #survival #ww3 #griddownprepper #mountianhousefood
TikTok was understandably alarmed at Costco selling these…
But not everybody was buying it…
Making people afraid to profit? No… that never happens…
Do you think they have emergency food McDonalds? Like a freeze-dried Big Mac?
Now that’s apocalypse food I could get behind.
