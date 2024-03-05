March 5, 2024 at 6:25 am

Customer Keeps Scanning Different Things At The Gym Instead Of His Membership Card

by Matthew Gilligan

This is hilarious, people!

I don’t say that very often, but I have to say that I was tickled pink after watching this guy’s videos…because he threw all of us for a loop!

His name is Cade and he posted a series of Instagram videos showing his scanning into different gyms using anything but a membership card…in fact, it looks like all that’s required is a barcode.

And he had a lot of fun with it!

Here’s Cade checking in using a frying pan.

Then it was time to try out a box of cereal.

How about a pool noodle?

Hey, it worked!

And then there was a popular Stanley cup.

Would a protein shake work…?

Let’s take a look…

Here’s what people had to say about this.

One person has a good idea…

This viewer wants to see him try something different…

And this individual floated along for quite a while with a trial card.

That’s hilarious!

We salute this guy!

