Customer Keeps Scanning Different Things At The Gym Instead Of His Membership Card
by Matthew Gilligan
This is hilarious, people!
I don’t say that very often, but I have to say that I was tickled pink after watching this guy’s videos…because he threw all of us for a loop!
His name is Cade and he posted a series of Instagram videos showing his scanning into different gyms using anything but a membership card…in fact, it looks like all that’s required is a barcode.
And he had a lot of fun with it!
Here’s Cade checking in using a frying pan.
Then it was time to try out a box of cereal.
How about a pool noodle?
Hey, it worked!
And then there was a popular Stanley cup.
Would a protein shake work…?
Let’s take a look…
Here’s what people had to say about this.
One person has a good idea…
This viewer wants to see him try something different…
And this individual floated along for quite a while with a trial card.
That’s hilarious!
We salute this guy!
