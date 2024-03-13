March 12, 2024 at 8:24 pm

Customer Reveals That All Target-Branded Products Carry A One-Year Return Policy. – ‘Literally download the Target app.’

by Laura Lynott

These days none of us are taking our incomes for granted and if you bought something that ain’t working or it’s just not what you want anymore, there’s no way you need to lose money on that product!

Listen up, that’s where a little TikTok knowledge bomb is going to come in handy.

Former Target staffer @reddnea is dropping those bombs all over the place on her viral TikTok.

And she reveals while you might think that your goods can only go back to Target within a couple of weeks, you are WRONG.

“Why are we defending big corporations?” she said, as she got us ready to hear this major advice!

She said: “Every single Target-owned brand, it’s a one-year return policy.”

Now then. You just got to put all your details and phone number down when buying your product and then you just secured your one year take back, IF you need it.

“Literally download the Target app,” she told her followers, explaining that’s where you put your details, including your digits in when buying products.

And the app keeps a record of all your details. Now, this is good knowledge!

This is great advice and takes the pressure off if you are worried you can’t get your money back!

Watch the full clip here:

@reddnea

calling all impulse buyers 🗣️ #target #lifehacks #girlmath #targetrun #fyi #viralvideos

♬ original sound – Speedy sounds

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

The tea baby!

Win!

Yay!

