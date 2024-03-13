Customer Shares Her Incredibly Uncomfortable Self Checkout Experience That We Can All Relate To
by Laura Lynott
If you’ve been to a store in recent years, the chances are you’ve been driven to distraction by a self checkout.
They were installed by companies to cut costs on staff and supposedly improve the consumer experience.
But in reality, they drive a lot of us up the walls, when shopping is meant to be relaxing!
@kp.ology told how her anxiety went through the roof when she was shopping at a self-checkout at Five Below.
She said a worker hovered over her and watched her check-out. The experience made her feel super uneasy.
“Why do you not just have the associate checking out the customer,” she said in the viral TikTok.
She was bagging up snacks and said the worker went as far as to look into her bag! What?!
She described how the worker looked “brainwashed” and he clearly wasn’t getting the message that she was uncomfortable.
And the TikToker added that this was the second time this same thing had happened in a Five Below.
And all she wanted to do was buy a snack! Now, I don’t know about y’all but I’d be HANGRY!
“He’s like literally just starting dead at me,” she said.
Sounds like a store zombie, doesn’t it. And no one needs this when they’re shopping. What’s the actual point of self-checkout.
She added: “And when the f***ing survey came up, I just hit skip cause I was so aggravate.”
This sounds like a really unpleasant shopping experience, let’s hope the company looks at it!
Watch the full clip here:
@kp.ology
Is the hovering over me when im at SELF checkout 😭 #millennial
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Why?! Why oh why!
A quiet rebellion!
Wow. Overkill!
The sooner these machines are put out to pasture… the better!
