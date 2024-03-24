Employee Is Back At Work After Surgery, But Their Boss Doesn’t Want Them To Do Any Hard Labor… So They Just Sit Around All Day
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, take a load off!
That’s not something you hear at work too often, but I’m here to tell you that if your boss tells you to relax…take ’em up on it!
Check out how this worker maliciously complied with their boss after they returned from surgery.
Oh, I’m supposed to sit all day? Bet.
“I’m returning from time off due to surgery.
They need to take it easy.
A doctors note says I can sit so my boss said to take one to register and use it as needed.
I’ve been back and forth all day doing other light things with no problem.
A fellow manager came in (older, kinda has an attitude) and yelled at me in front of our team member on the floor because I was putting a couple skeins of yarn away.
Yarn that weighs a total of a pound for the package.
Okay, I’ll just sit here!
She doesn’t want to work more hours for me which I get, but I’m not incapable.
So for the rest of the day I’ve been sitting in my chair at register standing only to help customers.
She came up and got mad that I was sitting so I just looked innocent and said “you told me to sit so I am. You can take it up with our boss then” and she stormed off.
I’ll be over here…
Doing pretty much NOTHING.
