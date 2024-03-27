Entitled Aunt Thinks She’s Entitled To Grandma’s Money, But When The Will Is Revealed Grandma Gets Hilarious Retribution
Reading out a family member’s will can get juicier than any reality tv reunion could ever hope to be. The Real Housewives? Over. Below Deck? Tired.
Who has time for “scandoval” when Aunt Lucy just learned the only thing Grandma left her is a beat up jalopy with 300,000 miles on it?
But as contentious as will readings can get, I have never heard of the deceased requesting money in their will until today!
As crazy as it sounds, that’s exactly what this user’s grandma did, when she revealed that the only thing she left her estranged daughter was the 14 dollars of debt she still had yet to pay!
My grandma DEBTED money in her will
So, I don’t know the full story, but I do know the gist of it. My grandma raised her kids with love.
She practically spoiled them, and she raised her grandkids too (Me and my two sisters). Two of them, my uncle and my dad, became addicts, and the last, my aunt, became estranged.
I’ve got tons of relatives, so I don’t know if I’ve ever met her, if I have I don’t remember her face or name, so let’s call her little miss J.
Although OP never met J, she heard stories about her. And they weren’t all fond memories.
J left without looking back, and constantly asked my grandmother for money. She hardly repaid Grandma, which was a big mistake.
This is because, surprise surprise, my grandma was on top of every penny that she had. She was the best I’ve ever seen when it came to handling funds.
But, two years ago, my grandma was diagnosed with cancer.
She worked her butt off her whole life, was the strongest woman on the planet, and nobody got by without paying her their dues. Eventually, my grandma dies.
But things truly got juicy when it was time to read her grandma’s will.
In her will, she gives money to my grandpa, my dad, my uncle, me, and my sisters. Everyone in her family.
But… when it comes to J, she says,”You still owe me 14 dollars.”
I do not know if she actually somehow debted J 14 dollars in a will, or just put it in there as a little slap in the face.
All J was worried about when grandma died was the money, and she got NONE OF IT.
I can’t be prouder to have a grandma that wouldn’t leave this world without the last laugh.
Wow! Now that is a level of pettiness that you can only sit back and admire.
And if J really only cared about the money when her Mom passed, I’d say she deserved a lot worse than owing 14 dollars!
Reddit was having a field day imagining J being haunted by the number 14.
And this user upped the ante, imagining her having a meltdown after losing the Price is Right.
But this lawyer had to come in and ruin the fun, reminding people J definitely could contest the will.
But this user said that regardless of the legality, it was a perfect final “screw you” from Grandma.
Finally, this user said there’s even laws in some countries that require parents to leave something to their kids, no matter the relationship.
If I was J, I think legal action would be the last thing on my mind.
I would be too humiliated!
