Entitled Parents Demand Daughter Babysits Her Younger Sister, But Refuse To Share Any Of The Food In The House With Her
by Ryan McCarthy
Every older sibling knows that when their siblings are young, they are first and foremost the family’s nanny.
It may keep you from some plans, but ultimately its the least you can do to help your parents and make sure your siblings are okay.
But this agreement goes both ways, you play nanny, and in return you have a roof over your head and food on your plate.
But this user’s parents didn’t quite understand that agreement, as they expected her to babysit her sister but refused to let her have any of their food!
Check it out!
AITA for saying I’m entitled to food my parents buy?
I’m going to keep this short. I’m in college and living with my parents.
My parents had an oops baby. My sister is only 4.
They can’t afford childcare so instead of getting a part-time job to help out I take care of her when they’re at work.
But despite this free babysitting, they were less than gracious with their groceries when OP was home.
We got into an argument because they haven’t gone grocery shopping and we’re running low on food.
They used the last of the bread for themselves tonight and when I brought up what I would eat we got into an argument.
They told me I’m grown and it’s not their responsibility to feed me anymore.
I told them that’s ridiculous and I’m entitled to food because I’m taking care of their kid.
But instead of appreciating OP for his free labor, they told him that he was the one being entitled!
They’re now calling me an entitled brat and saying if I don’t fix my attitude they’ll kick me out.
I told them go ahead because then they’ll be homeless because they can’t afford childcare even with both of them working.
My relatives are telling me I’m in the wrong because I am an adult and need to grow up.
So, AITA?
If I were OP, I would say “Fine.” and stop babysitting altogether, see how fast they change their tune when they don’t have my free labor to rely on!
Reddit’s decision was unanimous, OP needed to get out of there as soon as possible!
And this user, who had a similar arrangement with their family, told OP she couldn’t imagine her Mom being stingy with her food.
Another user who was in a situation like OP’s even developed an eating disorder due to the stress her family put around food.
And finally, this user pointed out OP’s family left them no options, saying to provide for themself but making them spend all their time working for free.
Moral of the story is, if the babysitter doesn’t get fed, you won’t have a babysitter!
