Family Upset That New Baby Isn’t Named After Great Aunt, So New Mom Says Call Her By Her Name Or Don’t Be In Our Lives
by Addison Sartino
Wanting to honor and respect someone’s passing can come in many forms.
And this just isn’t going to be one of them!
This woman took to Reddit to share her story.
My aunt died 2 weeks before I got pregnant. When I announced, the expectations were on me to name my daughter Elizabeth, after my aunt, if she were a daughter.
My aunt had down syndrome and was so beloved and special to our family. I adored her too. But I never wanted to name my daughter Elizabeth.
The woman made sure to set expectations.
I had my own reasons from not liking the name Elizabeth (and my husband feels the same) and we wanted to give our child their own name that is not a family name.
I told my family during my pregnancy that if my baby was a girl, she would not be named Elizabeth and I refused to communicate about it afterward.
Despite the warning, the family was still upset.
My daughter was born 3 weeks ago and my family were furious when we announced her name and it wasn’t Elizabeth.
They believed I would change my mind between when I told them and the birth. Mostly due to the fact I was aware they didn’t approve.
The mother of the newborn didn’t want her to face pressure.
They came over on Saturday and told me I was wrong and asked how Elizabeth would feel if she knew I hadn’t wanted to name my daughter after her.
They told me it was an unkind thing to do and that my daughter would have been blessed to be named after her special great-aunt.
I told them talking like that is one of the reasons I wouldn’t want that.
I said my daughter deserves her own name and not one where she will always be told she should feel blessed or grateful to be named after my aunt.
After going back and forth, the woman had had enough.
They told me I was being ridiculous and I was making excuses. I told them they were right and I didn’t need to make any excuses to them because it was none of their business.
They wouldn’t let up so I told them to go and not to reach out unless they can accept my daughter is not Elizabeth.
My family told me arguing with them was not the way to conduct myself.
They argued first but I mean, I did argue back so AITA?
Reddit users were quick to rally behind the new mother.
One person said the writer is simply laying down the law and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Another reader called the family downright controlling.
This person stressed that being named after a dead person is not the move.
Hopefully the family comes around to give this baby the harmonious welcome to life she deserves.
