Female Pro Golfer Shows A Guy “Mansplain” How to Swing A Golf Club, And Then She Nails A Shot To Prove A Point
by Matthew Gilligan
These kinds of stories are the ones that make you simultaneously shake your head AND laugh…because they’re so incredibly ridiculous!
Here’s what happened: a woman named Georgia Ball posted a video on TikTok that showed a man trying to give her advice about her golf swing at a driving range.
But there’s one teeny-tiny problem…
She’s a golf pro and she doesn’t need some stranger “mansplaining” anything about the sport to her.
In the video, a man told Georgia, “What you’re doing there, you shouldn’t be doing that.”
She could have burned this guy to a crisp like most people in her position would, but all she was polite about it and told him she was working on a swing change.
The man then told her he’s been playing golf for 20 years.
She hit another ball and the man took credit for the improved hit and the two went back and forth with him clearly not getting the point.
How clueless!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@georgiagolfcoach
Can you believe he said this? 😳⛳️👀 #golf #golfswing #golflife #golftok #golftiktok #golfer #golfing #golfgirl #golfpro #golftips #golfclub #drivingrange
Here’s how folks reacted.
One person thinks she should’ve taken a different route…
This individual had to check himself.
And this TikTok user pointed out one specific part of the video.
What an idiot!
Good grief!
