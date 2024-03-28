March 28, 2024 at 6:28 pm

Female Pro Golfer Shows A Guy “Mansplain” How to Swing A Golf Club, And Then She Nails A Shot To Prove A Point

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

These kinds of stories are the ones that make you simultaneously shake your head AND laugh…because they’re so incredibly ridiculous!

Here’s what happened: a woman named Georgia Ball posted a video on TikTok that showed a man trying to give her advice about her golf swing at a driving range.

But there’s one teeny-tiny problem…

She’s a golf pro and she doesn’t need some stranger “mansplaining” anything about the sport to her.

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

In the video, a man told Georgia, “What you’re doing there, you shouldn’t be doing that.”

She could have burned this guy to a crisp like most people in her position would, but all she was polite about it and told him she was working on a swing change.

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

The man then told her he’s been playing golf for 20 years.

She hit another ball and the man took credit for the improved hit and the two went back and forth with him clearly not getting the point.

How clueless!

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

Let’s take a look at the video.

@georgiagolfcoach

Can you believe he said this? 😳⛳️👀 #golf #golfswing #golflife #golftok #golftiktok #golfer #golfing #golfgirl #golfpro #golftips #golfclub #drivingrange

♬ original sound – Georgia Ball Golf

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person thinks she should’ve taken a different route…

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

This individual had to check himself.

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

And this TikTok user pointed out one specific part of the video.

Source: TikTok/@georgiagolfcoach

What an idiot!

Good grief!

