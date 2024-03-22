Former Hotel Worker Talked About How Guests Get Free Stuff By Simply Complaining. – ‘People like that should be banned.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile…
If you’ve ever worked in any kind of customer service job, you know that’s the truth!
And here’s a perfect example…
A woman named KT who used to work at a Hyatt hotel shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how some hotel guests complain to get free things during visits.
KT said, “When I worked for Hyatt and Hilton, people at the front desk were able to go into the property management system and look up rewards members’ complaint history.”
She continued, “It’s called a service recovery tab in their system, and you can find out what people complain about, what kind of compensation they got, and then you get to read comments about the person posting the complaint. Sometimes, some of these people who travel do it at every hotel they stay at.”
KT added, “People like that should be banned from using the rewards program. And I really wish every hotel chain did that. Just to protect themselves from losing money [and] to also know what they’re expecting from people; their behavior can become so erratic you may have to kick them out of the program.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
That’s gotta be a tough industry to work in…
