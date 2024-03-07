Funny Flight Attendants “Of Course” Do All These Things And The Internet Is Howling. – ‘No we’re not ready to board yet.’
by Chris Allen
Another one for the “We’re [fill in the occupation], of course we…” trend.
And this light-hearted look behind the curtain of a flight crew is definitely chuckle worthy.
Because you know they just deal with some annoying stuff all day every day.
But hey, at least they’re really good natured.
One guy on TikTok had to share his addition to the trend, and chuckles were had all around.
He starts off with a good one,
“We’re flight attendants, of course we’re going to say no if you ask to be on our buddy pass.”
And he delivers that one with the utmost amount of comical attitude possible.
Then his co-worker joins in on the fun.
“We’re flight attendants, of course we’re gonna check seatbelts again if he says 4A is cute,”
She says as she passes by 4A and gives a funny side-glance.
Then we get to the captain and the hilarity breaks out as he gives them a completely different video trend line delivery.
You gotta hear this amazing laugh. It’s straight from the soul.
Check out the full video here:
@thatcoolguy.25597
Yall want a part 2?😭 #comedy #funny #foryou #fyp #flightattendant #flightattendantlife
Let’s see what folks had to say, huh?
One person saw the fun, and wanted in for herself.
Another commenter noticed how that hilarious laugh cut off the pilot’s joke.
While one person is just shocked you gotta kiss up to get a free meal!
Of course we’re gonna keep this trend going.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.