Guy Lost A Halloween Costume Contest To A Dog And Got So Upset They Caused A Scene And Was Kicked Out Of A Party
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…this is a weird one…
You never know what you’re gonna get on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page, but this is a new one!
Take a look at this guy’s story and see if you think he acted like a jerk for what he did after he lost a costume contest…to a dog…
AITA for causing a scene after I (23M) lost a costume contest to a dog(3)?
“I love Halloween, I love making costumes and put a lot of effort into it.
My friend hosted a big Halloween party at her place and said there would be a costume contest for who had the best Halloween costume under 50 dollars. 3rd and second place would win 25 dollars and first would win 50 dollars.
They went all out.
So not a huge money prize, but enough to offset the price of the costume and to me it was more about the fun of the game. I wanted to win so I pulled out all the stops and went as Zoro from One Piece and only had to buy 40 dollars worth of material.
When I got to the party, I saw other costumes and there were some fierce competitors but honestly, I think I had the best costume. I thought maybe it was too obscure to people who don’t know anything about anime and that might not go well, but it was a good costume.
Uh oh…
When the winners were announced, I got second. This bummed me out kinda, but hey I still did well and again, if I had went with something more ubiquitous maybe people would’ve got it. However the issue arose when they announced first place. First place was a dog dressed like a pirate in one of those lame party city pirate costumes.
So if I had lost to another person, I wouldn’t have cared. But I had a few drinks in me and my inhibitions were lowered AND IT WAS A DOG.
So I outloud asked the host “Really? The dog won?”
And she was said yes and was gushing about how cute he looked. I said that it was a dog and it didn’t even have a say in what it was going as.
I told her that this didn’t seem exactly fair.
They were pretty annoyed.
She told me to lighten up and that it was supposed to be fun.
I told her that it’s ridiculous she’s about to give the 50 dollar prize to the owner for spending 20 bucks on a cheap Walmart dog costume when me and whoever was in third place actually made our costumes.
She got mad that I called her ridiculous and things kinda escalated into a full blown argument that required my friend breaking us up.
Time for you to go!
I was then kicked out of the party for embarrassing the host like that.
So I don’t think I’m the ******* because like obviously that’s not fair. If it was a dog costume contest, but having a bunch of people compete and lose to someone’s inbred bulldog is so unfair.
I think I was justified in saying what I said. People there said that I should’ve just taken the 25 and called it a day.
AITA?”
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One reader didn’t hold back and said they’re the *******.
Another Reddit user said they’re mad they didn’t get enough attention.
This person said they made a scene for no reason.
Another individual was blown away by this behavior.
Man, get over it…
How weird!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.