Gym Bro Flirts With Woman During Her Workout And Won’t Take No For An Answer, So She Scares Him Off By Passing Some Horrifically Smelly Gas
Some guys just can’t take a hint that a girl isn’t interested. They could convince themselves that a brick wall wanted to go on a date with them.
Polite disinterest, trying to end the conversation, even flat out refusal doesn’t work for these jerks.
And once all the classic rejection techniques have been exhausted, we have to move to more unconventional methods to get these men out of your business.
Well for this user, the only thing that scared away a man at the gym who wouldn’t take no for an answer was her nasty flatulence!
Check it out!
I purposely farted in front of guy at the gym because he wouldn’t take no for an answer.
So a few things. I go to the gym to workout and decompress I don’t see it as a place to be social. I wear large over ear headphones.
I was at the gym and just finished one my sets for deadlifts, when a guy walks over.
This is something I’m used to (despite how much I dislike it) but he starts talking to me and I’m able to pick up he’s flirting.
I’m polite and waiting for the proper moment to end the conversation.
But this gym bro was persistent, and apparently couldn’t take the hints OP was dropping.
When he asks for my number I decline. He keeps talking and going into the usual shtick of “why not?” And “come on”.
At that point I’m very uncomfortable and also annoyed because my workout timer has already gone off and it past time for me to start my next set.
I put on my big girl pants and tell him he’s making me uncomfortable and I just want to finish my workout. Does he leave? No!
He keeps talking now going on about “how he didn’t mean it like that” and ” he’s not a bad guy.” No actual apology to be found.
So OP decided she needed to drop something else to get this annoying man to leave her alone.
Now during this entire interaction I’ve had to fart. I was being polite and holding it in until he left but seeing as he’s not I think “well I know a way to get him to leave.”
As he’s STILL talking I let it go.
It’s silent but rather smelly. It only takes about 2 seconds for him to catch a whiff.
He stops talking and the face he makes is too much that I have to bite my lip to stop laughing.
That’s when he give me a look of “are you serious” and the finally leaves. And I’m left alone to finish my workout.
Hey, I mean whatever works! He could’ve saved himself from a world of pain if only he had basic manners.
Reddit said the only way to make this story better was if she had a loud dramatic release of gas.
But some disagreed, and said that the element of surprise was the icing on this smelly cake.
And this user said she had been using her flatulence as protection against unwanted romantic attention for years.
And funnily enough, this commenter was listening to an audiobook that mentioned this technique.
I bet he won’t do that again!
