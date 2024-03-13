Harvard Scientist Presents Evidence That Meteor Samples Recovered From The Ocean Floor Contain Proof Of Alien Life
by Trisha Leigh
Listen, I know that nobody has been to fussed about the government’s admission that aliens are, in fact, real.
Part of that is because duh, we already knew. Another part of it is that we have too many real-life crises to deal with and so aliens have to be back-burnered.
If you’re one of those who is a little bit curious, though, Harvard is weighing in with their own proof of alien life.
Avi Loeb is not only a Harvard professor, but an avid UFO hunter. Recently, he says he’s found evidence that meteor fragments recovered from the ocean floor are alien in origin.
“It raises the possibility that it may have been a Voyager-like meteor, artificially made by another civilization.”
Loeb is best known for his theories on the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua, which passed through our solar system in 2017. Now, though, he’s concerned with a meteor, dubbed IM1, that dropped into the Pacific Ocean in 2013.
His efforts confirmed in 2022 that it was the first interstellar object known to fall to Earth – it landed near Papua New Guinea.
Loeb launched an expedition to recover the object, or fragments of it, from the ocean floor.
In 2023 he found spherical metal fragments (dubbed “spherules”) that he believes are alien technology.
He published his findings in an October paper, but many scientists believe there are more mundane possibilities, like fallout from human nuclear testing or coal ash.
Loeb holds firm, though, stating that some of the spherule’s chemical composition “differs from any known solar system material.”
“What we did is compare 55 elements from the periodic table in coal ash to those special spherules that we found. And it’s clearly very different.”
He’s also addressing the skeptics head-on.
“It’s not based on opinions. And, of course, if you’re not part of this scientific process and you are jealous of the attention that it gets, then you can raise a lot of criticism.”
Loeb plans to go back to the Pacific to look for bigger fragments, and more clues. He believes that, wherever the answers are to alien life, it’s his job to track them down.
“The best approach to figure it out is actually to do the scientific work of building observatories that look out and check what these objects are. And if they happen to be birds, or airplanes, or Chinese balloons, so be it. But we need to figure it out, it’s our civil duty as scientists.”
I’m not sure if this is going to get regular people to care.
But having tangible evidence is pretty interesting.
