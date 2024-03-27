He Brought His 13-Year-Old, Special-Needs Son To His Sister’s Child Free Wedding, But She Told Them That It Wasn’t Appropriate.
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a tough one…
It’s a story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and all I can say is that it’s a perfect example of FAMILY DRAMA.
Unfortunately, there’s a young kid in the middle who hasn’t done anything wrong but who’s being used as the centerpiece in the drama.
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for bringing my special needs son to my sister’s wedding?
“My wife and I (33) were invited to my sisters wedding. She had a rule about no children under the age of 10.
They made a decision…
My wife and I have a son who’s 13, but also is special needs and developmentally behind.
He’s in a wheelchair, and fully disabled, we do everything for him. He can hold sentences with you, and he does enjoy things, but has a mind of a much younger child.
We brought him along to my sisters wedding.
During the wedding our son began to get a little restless, in which we gave him his headphones and iPad which calmed him.
At reception my sister pulled me aside and asked why I had ignored her rule about children.
I said I didn’t, and that he was old enough to attend.
His sister wasn’t happy with him.
She then said the point of it was for noise disruptions, then pointed out both her children missed her wedding because of their age. I told her that was her choice, and our son only acted out once which we reacted quickly and he was silent the rest of the time.
She was upset still and said we reacted by giving him an iPad and how that was extremely rude of him to be on his iPad during her wedding. I told her if she didn’t want our son coming, she should have told us directly because how are we suppose to assume?
She got upset and went and complained to our mom, saying how we made her angry on her special day.
AITA?”
Hey… they followed the rules. She could have handled this situation with a lot more grace…
