Her 6-Year-Old Didn’t Care For Baby Talk, But Her Babysitter And the Babysitter’s Mom Didn’t Appreciate Her Sass
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s important to teach your children manners from an early age, but in some cases there is a grey area for what is rude and what is acceptable.
This mom felt her daughter was rightly defending herself, but not everyone will agree.
I’m too easy going to think any of them should be mad.
Here’s what happened.
AITA for not making my daughter apologize to the woman who spoke to her like a baby?
I have a daughter, Katie who is 6 years old. She is a very smart and straightforward little girl.
People are often surprised over what comes out of her mouth. We do talk about filtering but as she’s 6, she’s not always best at it.
I admit I didn’t use a lot of baby talk when she was younger and do speak to her as I would an adult.
Katie has a babysitter, Lauren, who watches her some afternoons if I’m not off by the time Katie is done with school.
One night, I had to work late. Lauren’s mom, Julie, stopped by at one point to drop something off. The following is a recount from Lauren and Katie has confirmed it when I discussed it with her privately.
I don’t think what followed was meant to be patronizing. The child could have handled it a lot better!
Julie began gushing about how cute Katie is and began baby talking her, using cutesy words, pronouncing things with w’s, etc.
Lauren was cooking dinner for herself and Katie.
Julie turned to Katie and asked “Are you ready for your nummies?”
Katie got a weird look on her face and asked “Why are you talking to me like that? Are you stupid or something?”
Julie got offended and Lauren told Katie to apologize. Katie said no and told Lauren to stop talking like a baby.
Julie left not long after.
Why don’t they both apologize? They both had good points.
I said maybe Katie shouldn’t have been so candid but Julie shouldn’t have talked to her like an infant.
Lauren said she just wants Katie to apologize to her mom.
I said Julie should apologize to Katie for treating her like a baby.
I did talk to Katie about being more polite. She seemed to be receptive.
I agree with OP’s mom, but as the kids say today “It’s not that serious.”
When I told my mom about the whole situation, she was appalled.
She said Julie was probably just trying to be nice and didn’t realize how mature Katie is.
She said Katie should absolutely apologize.
AITA?
Here’s what people in the comments had to say.
This person suggests a more tactful approach.
I found it funny, too! Some kids say weird things. Big deal.
Good point. You don’t want her to act like that in front of the wrong person!
Haha! Good analogy.
What’s acceptable to one person might not be to another.
Speak up for yourself and encourage your kids to do the same, but don’t cross that fine line between self-respect and rudeness.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, baby talk, babysitter, bad manners, child, little girl, manners, parenting, picture, reddit, rude, top