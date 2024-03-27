Her Boyfriend’s Father Made Fun Of Their Relationship, So She Told Him That He’s Not a Real Man
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for insinuating my boyfriend’s father wasn’t a real man?
“I’ve been spending the holidays with my boyfriend and his family at his parents place.
This morning I woke up to the amazing news that my period had started (what fun start to the new year!) so I asked my boyfriend to go get me pads in town.
His mother calls me down for breakfast and now I’m sitting at the dining table with his parents.
His dad asks where my boyfriend is and I tell him he’s gone to the stores to get me pads.
Uh oh…
Both their faces dropped and they exchanged looks with each other before breaking into laughter about how progressive kids of today are and that some private woman things should remain between women.
His dad then said he’s never even touched a pack of pads in all his years despite growing up with girls and being married for 40 years and never will because it doesn’t concern men.
She was offended.
Slightly ****** off, on top my already bad mood, I decide to respond (was quiet until now) and said that it was funny how he said that with so much pride because then clearly he’s not a real man if he can’t just buy some pads.
After trying to stare me down he blew up shouting about how dare I say he wasn’t a real man and ranted for 30 minutes about how much of a real man he was (and yet you can’t even buy it some pads?) before storming off.
Things are now awkward and I’m contemplating apologizing and leaving to make things better.
I’m aware my judgment is impaired and it’s possible I took things too far.
So AITA?”
