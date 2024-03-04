Her Friend Won’t Pay Her Back For A Taylor Swift Ticket, So She’s Going To Sell It To Someone Else Who Will Split All The Other Costs
Tickets for Taylor Swift concerts are hard to come by, so you better believe that the person who wrote this story on Reddit could sell this baby in a hot second!
But was she wrong for how she treated her friend?
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my friend I’m selling her Taylor Swift ticket?
“Last July, I bought two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In London.
These aren’t easy tickets to get.
I spent a lot of time and money getting these tickets – I was at my computer for several hours and spent a little over £300 on two tickets to the show.
My friend was excited and said she would pay me back the money she owed me, which we agreed she could do over three months as I knew how much we spent was a fair amount. Going by this, my friend should have sent me her final payment in October.
She’s still waiting…
I haven’t received this yet, and every time I bring it up to her I’m met with an excuse as to why she can’t pay me just yet. I keep giving her the benefit of the doubt but now, in February, I’m growing frustrated.
I feel petty complaining and constantly asking her for the rest of the money as she has already sent me 2/3rds of what she owes me, but the remaining payment is a fair sum that I’m needing soon.
I brought it up again to her last week asking if she was able to send me the money soon as I’m in the process of moving house and could really use that extra little bit of money to help me out. However I was met with a message saying she would pay me back next month, which I have been hearing constantly since October.
She finally had enough of the run-around.
I told her not to bother, and that I was going to sell the ticket to one of my other friends who wasn’t able to get one of her own, and that I would send her back the money she had already paid to me, since the ticket is in my account.
That set her off!
Friend was MAD. She began to kick off, telling me it was rude and uncalled for and that I was an *******, and that she would get me the money soon.
However, I can’t rely on her, and the other friend is ready and willing to pay me the full amount, plus willing to look at a hotel and transport and split the costs for that right now.
AITA for telling my friend that I’m going to be selling her Taylor Swift ticket and going to the show with someone else?”
And here’s what people had to say about this.
This reader said they’re NTA.
Another individual agreed.
This Reddit user said their friend was hoping for a Hail Mary.
One individual said the friend probably thought they weren’t going to call them out.
Another reader said they’re NTA said they need to set a date for their friend to pay…or else…
Sounds like their friend really blew it!
