His 15-Year-Old Daughter Is Heading To College Early, But Dad Thinks He Need To Tell Her She’s Smart But Not “Gifted”

AITA for telling my daughter that she is smart and hardworking but not gifted?
“My wife and I both have electrical engineering degrees but I no longer work in the field and am a manager.
We have a daughter (15F) and a son (17M) and both will be headed to university next month.
My son is doing a BA and has not yet picked his major and my daughter will be studying physics and computer science. My son is also very smart and is a history and language nerd.
My daughter is smart and hardworking and is attending at an earlier age than usual.
She was in a school program for gifted kids.
We were having a conversation at dinner the other day and my wife mentioned how proud she was of our daughter and how lucky we were to have gifted children going to good university programs and how not many people can do what our daughter did.
I was also very happy but I said that while (daughter) is really hardworking and smart, I would not say that she is actually gifted and others can’t do it if they put in the same amount of work.
Her school does a lot to try to admit girls into her program, and my wife helped teach her advanced college level math and physics from an earlier age, she didn’t naturally pick it up on her own.
If anything being a younger applicant with the same credentials probably helped her stand out more for the admissions committee.
I have seen how people can ruin their lives over thinking they are ‘gifted’ and it going to their head so I just wanted to caution her about that.
Both my wife and daughter are upset at me now, my wife thinks I was trying to put her down which is not true and says she is gifted, while my daughter actually agrees with me but says I should not have said it as she already knows.
AITA here?
It might not come across in the post but I am genuinely proud and happy for my kids and beyond what I described here, there was a lot of complimenting and celebration on my part.”
This guy needs an attitude adjustment.
No doubt about it!
