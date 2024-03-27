March 27, 2024 at 6:37 am

Hotel Was Going To Charge A Customer $150 If She Used A Washcloth To Remove Her Makeup. – ‘Have you ever seen this before?’

Say whaaaaat?!?!

We’ve seen a lot of videos lately about how out of control minibar prices are in hotels, but this is a new one!

A woman named Anna asked TikTok viewers, “Have you ever seen this before?” while referring to a sign in her hotel bathroom.

The sign told visitors that if they used a towel in the hotel’s bathroom to remove makeup, they’d be charged $150.

She said, “The audacity of this hotel I’m staying at right now is insane I’ve never seen something like this before in my life.”

She continued, “And then they put makeup remover wipes, right next to it. This is the towel in question—it’s like a thin, little face towel. This thing could not have cost them more than one dollar, knowing how many they buy. A hundred and fifty bucks? Oh my gosh. They probably add like a tip bar at the end when you get charged for it.”

Let’s take a look at her video.

Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer brought up a good point…

Another TikTokker shared what they would’ve done.

And this person nailed it.

What the…?

That’s just WEIRD.

